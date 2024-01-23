Kwankwaso Not Planning To Join APC – NNPP National Chairman

The acting National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abba Kawu-Ali, has said the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is not planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kawu-Ali stated this on Monday while reacting to a report that President Bola Tinubu met with Kwanwakso last Sunday in Aso Villa and allegedly persuaded him to join the APC.

In a chat with Daily Trust, the NNPP acting National Chairman said as far as the party is concerned, there is no plan for Kwankwaso to leave the party for the ruling party.

Kawu-Ali also asserted that the NNPP is not planning to collapse its structure with that of APC, but added that nothing can be hastily predicted in politics.

The NNPP chairman stated that the party and its leaders are not enemies with the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and his party in Kano state.

Story continues below advertisement

He said: “As the chairman of the party, we don’t have any arrangement like that, and I have not discussed it with my leader (Kwankwaso). But we are not enemies (with Ganduje and APC). We are politicians and we cannot predict tomorrow. But as of today (Monday), Kwankwaso does not have any plans like that. Also, the NNPP does not have any plan like that for now.”