Tinubu Hosts Kwankwaso In Aso Villa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Naija News gathered that the president met with the former Governor of Kano State inside the president’s office at the State House on Sunday, January 20, 2024.

The meeting comes three days after Tinubu met with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, and other party stakeholders from Kano State.

According to Daily Trust, the meeting was said to be at the instance of the president, but it was not clear what the meeting was about.

A source familiar with the development told the newspaper that the president hinted at his resolve to call a meeting at which the difference between Ganduje and Kwankwaso would be resolved.

One of the sources close to the NNPP leader hinted that Kwankwaso was equally informed about the reconciliation moves and was asked to speak with his supporters about the development.

The NNPP chieftain added that the president then said both of them should return to him with two persons each for the meeting where the final decision on the reconciliation would be taken.

The source said: “The president told him (Kwankwaso) to go and speak with his people just as he had asked Ganduje to do. The president then said both of them should return to him with two persons each for the meeting where the final decision on the reconciliation would be taken.”