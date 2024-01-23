Doguwa Reacts To Tinubu’s Move To Reconcile Kwankwaso, Ganduje

The former majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has reacted to the move by President Bola Tinubu to reconcile the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

Naija News reports that Doguwa is the lawmaker representing the Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency from Kano State in the Green Chamber.

It was earlier reported that the President met with Ganduje and Kwankwaso separately last week and communicated his intention to reconcile both leaders.

At the meetings, President Tinubu gave both leaders some time to inform their stakeholders of his intention and return at a later date to finalise the reconciliation process.

Speaking with Daily Trust on Monday in Abuja, Doguwa stated that he was at the meeting last Thursday with the president and commended Tinubu for the reconciliation moves.

The lawmaker stated that while not being averse to the reconciliation moves, he only hoped that the efforts would yield the desired objective.

He added that what would augur well for all is for the terms to be accepted by all parties, and for there to be certain guidelines to be observed by those coming in and those already in the party.

He said: “I was part of the meeting with Mr President, and he was simply suggesting that as one people from the same state (Kano), he recalled meeting all of us in the same group before the 2015 general elections and that it will not be bad for us to come back together under one party. It was a suggestion, not a marching order. But when a leader suggests something, it’s as good and effective as an order.

“I don’t think I can oppose the reconciliation as a Muslim and with my knowledge of politics. We will be glad if reconciliation can be forged to push the state and party to greater heights. But I hope such reconciliation will be based on genuine intentions so that at the end, none of us will be taken for granted.”