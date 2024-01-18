Supreme Court Ruling: Tinubu Meets Ganduje, Kano APC Leaders In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, met with a delegation of the leadership of the Kano State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the president met with the APC leaders behind closed doors at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC Chairman and former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, led the delegation, which arrived at the Villa in the company of his one-time deputy and the party’s candidate in the March 18 governorship election, Nasir Gawuna.

The agenda of the Thursday meeting was not made public, and those who attended did not speak with State House correspondents.

The meeting came barely a week after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the duly elected governor of the state.

Last March, power in the North Western state shifted from the APC when Gawuna polled 890,705 votes, falling behind Yusuf, whom the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)declared the winner with 1,019,602 votes.

However, the APC candidate contested the results in court despite conceding defeat earlier.

Consequently, on November 17, 2023, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal nullified Governor Yusuf’s election.

The appellate court upheld the decision of the Kano governorship election petition tribunal to void the election of Yusuf, upholding the tribunal judgment which declared APC’s Gawuna the winner of the election.

While nullifying Yusuf’s election, the Justice Oluyemi Osadebay-led tribunal declared that 165,663 of his votes were invalid.

Five days later, the NNPP filed its notice of appeal before the Supreme Court to challenge the Court of Appeal’s judgment.

On January 12, the Supreme Court restored Yusuf as the governor of Kano State, nullifying the appeal court judgment that declared Gawuna the winner.