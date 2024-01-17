Tinubu Swears In Akawor As RMAFC Commissioner

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Ambassador Desmond Akawor as a Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Naija News reports that Akawor, who was the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, was recently screened for office by the Senate alongside others.

The brief swearing-in ceremony was held just before the commencement of the year’s first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Recall that President Tinubu had approved the appointment of Akawor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday.

The President urged the new Federal Commissioner to deploy his robust experience across tiers of government toward the comprehensive reformation of processes that will ensure the most efficient and productive utilization of allocations to all three levels of government in Nigeria.

Akawor, before the latest appointment, served in various capacities as Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Korea and Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He also served as the Sole Administrator of the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority, Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, and Executive Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (Engineering & Technical Services).