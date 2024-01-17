I Inherited Buhari’s Liabilities, Assets – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said he inherited the liabilities and assets of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at the launch of two books on the former President; Working with Buhari: Reflections of a former Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, by Femi Adesina, and Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy, by Dr. Udu Yakubu.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu thanked Buhari for his visionary leadership of Nigeria and commitment to probity, propriety, and service.

Tinubu said Buhari demonstrated integrity and transparency in leadership, adding that he inherited a tottering economy and an overwhelming security situation.

The president, however, stated that the former President was able to start the process that would guarantee stability.

He said: “I am glad that history has been reintroduced in our schools, and this will be part of our curriculum.”

Story continues below advertisement

Describing former Buhari as an organized and disciplined person, President Tinubu urged him to continue to be a pillar of the nation’s development, even after retirement.