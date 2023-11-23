Tinubu Appoints Akawor As RMAFC Federal Commissioner

Ambassador Desmond Akawor has been appointed to serve as a Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), subject to the approval of the Senate.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday.

The President urged the new Federal Commissioner to deploy his robust experience across tiers of government toward the comprehensive reformation of processes that will ensure the most efficient and productive utilization of allocations to all three levels of government in Nigeria.

The statement read, “The new RMAFC Federal Commissioner, who represents Rivers State, is being appointed following the tragic demise of the immediate past RMAFC Federal Commissioner from Rivers State, Hon. Asondu Wenah Temple, earlier this month.”

Ambassador Akawor, Before the latest appointment, served in various capacities as Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Korea and Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He also served as the Sole Administrator of the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority, Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, and Executive Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (Engineering & Technical Services).