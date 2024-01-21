Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 21st January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria, Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 21st, January 2024.

In a landmark discussion with Saturday Vanguard, several retired generals of the Nigerian military, including equivalents from the Navy and Air Force, have shared their insights on the persistent issues of killings and kidnappings plaguing the country.

These high-ranking former officers, who chose to remain anonymous, provided their perspectives on the dire security situation and potential solutions.

The veterans, each with decades of experience in Nigeria’s defense and security sectors, unanimously expressed concern over the escalating violence and criminal activities across the nation.

They emphasized the need for a multifaceted approach to address these deep-rooted problems, which have continued to challenge the nation’s peace and stability.

The former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, has arrived in Abuja for medical treatment after he was released from house arrest.

Koroma, who touched down in Abuja on Friday afternoon, was received by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray.

Recall that on January 17, 2024, the Sierra Leone High Court permitted Koroma to spend a maximum of three months in Nigeria for medical treatment on the condition that his sureties should provide regular medical updates, signed and duly authorised.

The decision was made after the Nigerian government offered to allow the ex-president to enter temporarily, which he accepted.

A former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has he almost fainted at an event as a result of stress from a long foreign trip with former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made this known in his new book titled ‘Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023),’ which was launched in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adesina said the incident happened at a presentation at the headquarters of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abuja after flying 17 hours from Seoul, the South Korean capital.

The former presidential spokesman said he had joined Buhari to attend the first World Bio Summit in Korea, which was organised by the World Health Organisation in October 2022.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Dr Bayero Farah as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson of the institute, John Kolawale, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Zaria on Friday.

Kolawole stated that the appointment of Farah as the NIITT boss for a second term of four years was with effect from Jan.13.

He said the reappointment notice was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has disclosed that he only receives N577,000 monthly pension as a former Governor of Lagos State.

Fashola made the revelation ton Saturday while appearing as a guest on Arise Television programme, Perspectives.

The former minister said the pension is the only financial benefit he receives from the Lagos State government.

He also said that he is not receiving billions of naira from the federal government as speculated by some Nigerians, after serving eight years as the minister.

Fashola stated that there were no financial benefits accrued to him as a former minister

A fresh crisis is brewing in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the position of the National Secretary of the main opposition party.

Naija News reports that the position of the PDP scribe is now the subject of a tussle between Senator Sam Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye.

Anyanwu, the substantive occupant of the post stepped aside last year to become the governorship candidate of the party in the November 11, 2023 Imo State election.

However, he did not submit a letter resigning from the national secretary post before emerging as the party’s governorship candidate in Imo.

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for supporting its members after illegally taking away government vehicles.

Naija News reports that the APC, in a statement issued by the party’s Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, and made available to newsmen on Saturday by its Media Director, Kola Olabisi, condemned Governor Ademola Adeleke on how his administration is attacking its members while recovering ‘stolen’ government assets.

Tajudeen alleged that Adeleke’s asset recovery task force is a ‘killer squad’ intended to be used for harassing and intimidating opposition members in the state.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kassim Afegbua, has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State of plunging the state into debt.

The former Commissioner for Information and Orientation stated that the governor was leaving a huge burden of N325 billion in debts for his successor.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Friday, Afegbua stated that he would turn the fortune of the state around for the people if given the mandate to serve.

Femi Adesina, a former presidential aide of erstwhile President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed how a plane carrying his principal almost crashed in November 2015.

Adesina made the disclosure in his new book recently launched in Abuja titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)“.

In the book, Adesina revealed that the turbulence during the flight was so severe that when the plane eventually landed, a deeply terrified President Buhari queried the pilot: “What kind of landing is this?” and the pilot had to tender an apology to the President and the other troubled passengers.

The incident was said to have occurred when the former president was travelling to the Island of Malta to attend a meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government.

The Governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, has said he does not plan on running for office after completing his second tenure as governor of the state.

Sule stated this while speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Recall that the Supreme Court affirmed the election of Governor Sule on Friday.

A five-member panel of justices presided over by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun held that the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, David Ombugadu, lacked merit.

