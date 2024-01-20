Former Sierra Leone President, Koroma Arrives Nigeria For Medical Care

The former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, has arrived in Abuja for medical treatment after he was released from house arrest.

Koroma, who touched down in Abuja on Friday afternoon, was received by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray.

Recall that on January 17, 2024, the Sierra Leone High Court permitted Koroma to spend a maximum of three months in Nigeria for medical treatment on the condition that his sureties should provide regular medical updates, signed and duly authorised.

The decision was made after the Nigerian government offered to allow the ex-president to enter temporarily, which he accepted.

Koroma, who led the West African nation from 2007 to 2018, has effectively been under house arrest since December 9, 2023. He was charged in early January with four offences, including treason concerning the events in late November.

Armed attackers stormed a military armoury, two barracks, two prisons and two police stations, clashing with security forces on November 26.

Not less than 21 people were killed while hundreds of prisoners escaped before authorities were able to regain control after what they deemed a coup attempt by members of the armed forces.

At least 80 people were arrested in connection with the clashes, most of them of which were military personnel.