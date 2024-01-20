I Have No Interest In Becoming Senator, President – Abdullahi Sule

The Governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, has said he does not plan on running for office after completing his second tenure as governor of the state.

Sule stated this while speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Recall that the Supreme Court affirmed the election of Governor Sule on Friday.

A five-member panel of justices presided over by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun held that the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, David Ombugadu, lacked merit.

Speaking after his victory at the tribunal, Sule said that he does not plan on becoming a senator after his time as governor comes to an end.

He said, “I came in only to be a governor. I did not come in to be a chairman, a senator or a member of the House of Representatives. I don’t have any dreams for those offices.

“I have no dream of becoming even president. I have no dreams of that. I can tell you categorically that Abdullahi Sule would not go for Senate after leaving office. By the time I finish my eight years I can do whatever I want to do.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can take it from me confidently that I have no intention to run for the office of a senator. You can keep this tape and play it one day.”