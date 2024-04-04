Why Palliative Is Necessary Even Though I Don’t Like It – Governor Sule

Advertisement

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said that distributing food items and cash as palliative is necessary because the citizens are hungry and suffering.

The governor stated that even though he does not believe in the palliative care concept, immediate hunger must be addressed while also focusing on sustainable solutions for self-reliance.

In an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, Sule emphasized that the country’s current economic situation demands the provision of palliatives, especially during the Holy month of Ramadan and Lent.

The governor stated that providing skill training and working capital to graduates and farmers to start their businesses is one sustainable solution for self-reliance.

He also noted plans to collaborate with institutions like the Bank of Industry to offer more opportunities to youths.

Governor Sule reiterated his belief in teaching people how to fish rather than giving them fish, emphasizing the need for self-reliance.

Otu Inherited Empty Treasury, Poor Infrastructure From Ayade – Cross River Govt

The Cross River Government has said Governor Bassey Otu inherited an empty treasury from his predecessor, Benedict Ayade.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ankpo Edet, made this known on Wednesday during a press briefing in Calabar, the state capital.

He also revealed that the present government inherited poor infrastructure, adding that it has commenced some road rehabilitation across the state.

Edet said the Otu administration will not abandon any task started by the previous governments and has achieved significant progress in urban development.

