Detained Miyetti Allah Head, Bello Badejo Clears Air On Linking Nasarawa Governor To Crime

The embattled President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, has refuted any claims of implicating Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State in his ongoing issues with security authorities.

Represented by his attorney, Mohammed Sherif, the Miyetti Allah leader who is currently in detention, stated that he has not provided any official statement while in custody at the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Naija News understands that this response comes after a news report suggested the governor’s involvement in the alleged offence.

Sheriff addressed this matter in a press release he issued and distributed to journalists in Abuja.

In a said publication, titled: “How Nasarawa gov pressurised me to establish militia group, Miyetti Allah leader tells investigators,” and published on Sunday, Bodejo was alleged to have accused Governor Sule of being behind the establishment of the ethnic militia group, Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.”

Bodejo, who is currently charged with three counts of terrorism, reportedly claimed in his confession that he was coerced by the governor to establish the militia organization.

The allegations, however, have been refuted by the statement which reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the publication which unfortunately has been lifted and reproduced by many online media.

“We hereby make this rebuttal to the statement regarding the alleged creation of ethnic militia by Bello Badejo being circulated by some sections of the media.

“The publication purports to be quoting our client Abdullahi Bello Bodejo in a supposed extra-judicial statement to investigators.

“We refute such publication as unreliable and such should be discountenance by all.”

Sheriff stated that they had maintained regular communication with Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, who is currently detained by the Defence Intelligence Agency and can verify that he has not provided any substantial information to the agency.

He said: “We are therefore shocked as to the source of the purported statement credited to him.

“We urge a fair and unbiased approach to this matter, where all relevant facts are carefully examined, and legal procedures are followed diligently.

“We trust that all concerned will uphold the principles of justice and act in accordance with the law.

“We hasten to call on members of the public to disregard statements that do not emanate from the fair and accurate reports of judicial proceedings in the public interest.

“The matter is sub judice, It’s important to avoid making comments that could potentially influence ongoing legal proceedings or misrepresent the facts.”

Bodejo, who was apprehended in Malia, Nasarawa State, in January and held in the custody of DIA, was presented before Justice Ekwo on March 22.

Naija News reports that the reason for his arrest was based on the accusation of forming an armed militia that undermines the unity of the nation, which is in violation of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This offence is punishable under Section 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

However, he pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the trial has been scheduled for May 27, May 28, May 29, and May 30.