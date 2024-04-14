Ombugadu Speaks On Contesting For PDP National Chairmanship

Advertisement

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu, has promised to abide by the decision of the party.

His pledge is coming amidst the call from various groups demanding that he contest for the national chairmanship position of the PDP.

Speaking via a statement in Abuja on Saturday, the PDP chieftain said he was humbled by the demands from the groups.

According to him, “Well-meaning members of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have intensified a clarion call for me to be given a responsibility by the party at the national level.

“I feel humbled that much of these calls emphasize our antecedents, especially with keen references to our creativity, innovation, the populist enthusiasm that was aroused as well as the dividends of democracy that our mandate yielded all over Nasarawa State.”

He also said the impacts he made during the gubernatorial contests of Nasarawa State in 2019 and 2023 remain very relevant and appreciated by party members.

“In view of the fact that I have a lot to offer and have always responded to clarion calls by our people to serve in different capacities, I’ll like to inform the general public that though my hat is not in the ring, I have heard your voices loud and clear but I have not succumbed yet to the calls to run for the position of national chairman of our party,” he added.