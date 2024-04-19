PDP National Chairmanship Not Matter Of Do Or Die For Me – Damagum

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Illya Umar Damagum, has said the struggle to stay in office was not a matter of life and death for him.

He stated this during the 98th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party at the National Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

Damagum stated that he didn’t feel anyhow about the power struggle in the last few weeks, adding that the leadership change would not rob him of his place in the party.

“This is not a matter of life and death. I am still an elected member of this NEC. Even if I revert to deputy national chairman, I’m still a member of NWC. The issue of surviving or not does not emerge,” he said.

Bauchi Governor Speaks

On his part, the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, said the outcome of the NEC was peaceful.

He said, “You can see there was no dissension and rancour.

“It was planned that the party will have an implosion. PDP is more than that. We have gone beyond all these idiosyncracries. This party is a united party that is guided by experience and constitutionality.

“There were a lot of permutations and mischievous thinking outside there. But we looked at all the issues and we worked along our guidelines and constitution. There is no problem or dissension and problem among members.”

On choosing a new chairman from North Central, he said, “In the next two months, we will see a lot of activities. Leadership is a responsibility.

“We said in August, we would have come out from our congresses. We will look at the issue of leadership and look at the issue of our constitution, where it will be. And we will do it with no rancour.”