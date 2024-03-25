Gov Sule Reveals Biggest Concern About State Police In Nigeria

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has revealed his position concerning the establishment of state police in Nigeria.

The Governor stressed that sustainability, funding and revenue allocation between the federal and state governments may become a major issue if state police is adopted in Nigeria.

Sule stressed that personally, he is not against the issue of state police but it is better to evaluate things properly before adopting them.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, the Governor added that the official position of Nasarawa State on state police has not been revealed because consultations are ongoing.

Sule said, “I went to school, grew up and went to school in a country where it is not even state police; you have county police, which local government police. The institution I attended, Indiana University, had Indiana University Police.

“So, I grew up in the background of this independent police and distribution. Sometimes, we just see what is happening in other countries and we just want to adopt.

“My concern about state police, and it is not like I am against it; I am all for it but my biggest concern about state police is funding the state police.

“The next thing after we adopt this state police, you will hear the state governors asking for a review of the sharing formula. And you still have the military and other security agencies under the Federal Government. What we are getting right now may not be sustainable.

“We are one of the 20 states that are yet to submit. It’s not that we are against it, it’s not that we are for it. We are still in consultation.”