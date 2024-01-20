Assets Recovery: You Are Justifying Daylight Robbery – APC, PDP Trade Words Over Adeleke’s ‘Killer Squad’

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for supporting its members after illegally taking away government vehicles.

Naija News reports that the APC, in a statement issued by the party’s Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, and made available to newsmen on Saturday by its Media Director, Kola Olabisi, condemned Governor Ademola Adeleke on how his administration is attacking its members while recovering ‘stolen’ government assets.

Tajudeen alleged that Adeleke’s asset recovery task force is a ‘killer squad’ intended to be used for harassing and intimidating opposition members in the state.

The statement reads, “Governor Ademola Adeleke and his co-travellers should be held responsible for any form of a breakdown of law and order in Osun State.

“Does it not occur to Governor Adeleke that he is the one putting on a proverbial white apparel which shouldn’t be stained by palm-oil by this time in the political history of the state?

“We, as a party, know the direction to point at if any members of our party are either attacked, abducted or murdered by the government killing squad that would be going about as an asset recovery squad. Half a word is enough for the wise.”

Reacting, the ruling PDP, in a statement by its Director of Media, Bamiji Oladele, slammed the APC Chairman for justifying the alleged theft of its members, which he described as daylight robbery.

Bamiji urged the APC party chairman to convince its members to return the government vehicles.

He said, “Your members “stole” government vehicles and the state is asking them to return it. You are reprehensibly justifying daylight robbery. In saner clime, those who issued that press statement should be arraigned in court as accomplice in robbery crime.

“As of today, the state government is still struggling to buy cars for cabinet members because those official vehicles were illegally taken away by commissioners and special advisers under former Governor Oyetola. Worst still, these same APC without a sense of shame will have the scruple to advocate against government spending on purchase of cars. What a height of deceit and dishonesty!!!

Story continues below advertisement

“The government of the day therefore has the duty to recover all stolen and diverted government properties. This is not about politics or political witch hunts. It is purely about law enforcement.”