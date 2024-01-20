I Only Receive N577,000 Monthly Pension From Lagos Govt – Fashola (Video)

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has disclosed that he only receives N577,000 monthly pension as a former Governor of Lagos State.

Fashola made the revelation ton Saturday while appearing as a guest on Arise Television programme, Perspectives.

The former minister said the pension is the only financial benefit he receives from the Lagos State government.

He also said that he is not receiving billions of naira from the federal government as speculated by some Nigerians, after serving eight years as the minister.

Fashola stated that there were no financial benefits accrued to him as a former minister.

He said, “The benefit I get I think is N577,000 monthly pension from Lagos State. That’s all I get.

“So, in spite of all the stories that we got several billions of money (after leaving office), I’ve come out to deny that repeatedly. Well I don’t know how long it lasts, but all I know is that I get N577,000 per month consistently.”

Responding to a question on if he could advise current public office holders, the former Lagos governor said he was not in the position to issue advice but admonished that they “should remain true and authentic” in their duties.

See the video below.