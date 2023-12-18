Tinubu Should Not Interfere In Ondo, Rivers Crisis – Fashola

Nigeria’s former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has asserted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no business with the political crisis in Ondo and Rivers states.

Fashola, who was a former governor of Lagos State, maintains that although there have been various calls to amend the constitution, it is crucial for Nigerians to modify their behavior.

Furthermore, he emphasizes that the constitution explicitly outlines the appropriate actions to be taken when faced with circumstances like those occurring in both states, as well as the responsibilities of the individuals involved.

Naija News reports that Fashola noted this while speaking over the weekend at the Nigerian Air Force Officers Mess Honorary Members Forum (HMF) 2023 Annual Lecture in Lagos on the topic: “Leadership – Leading the Change.”

His words: “We have amended the constitution, so what is left to amend, except ourselves? Is this a matter that required presidential intervention when some people were calling for the president to intervene. Does the constitution assign a role to the president in this matter?

“Are those inviting the president to act in Ondo and in Rivers state not aware that the president has no constitutional role in these matters?

“Are they not also those who argue that the federal government and by extension the president are too powerful and encroaching the powers of state governments? Is this a case of passing the buck when tough leadership calls are requested to be made?

“Happily, in our Ondo case, some blue blood Ondo indigenes have stood up to be counted (but they are in an obvious minority), even in the pursuit of law and constitutionality before the governor’s letter restored calm and we want for leadership in Rivers state to do the needful.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum has said any plot to impeach the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, will be outrightly rejected.

Naija News reports that the forum made this known in a communique issued after its emergency meeting on Sunday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The forum said the attempt to impeach the governor after barely six months in office without explaining the reason for the move to the people of the State is unacceptable.

It urged the Rivers Government to rebuild the demolished House of Assembly Complex quickly so that the lawmakers would continue their legislative business in the permanent site within the shortest possible time.

The forum also condemned an alleged attack on Governor Fubara by police operatives and appealed to President Bola Tinubu to wade into the crisis in the State.

The communique reads: “The attempt to impeach the Governor of Rivers State barely about six months in office without explaining to the good people of the State the reasons and infractions of law are unacceptable.

“The Forum reviewed the embarrassing and dangerous ongoing happenings in Rivers State and, by extension, Nigeria, viz: attempt to impeach Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Executive Governor of Rivers State, the bombing of the Rivers State House of Assembly Chambers, attack on the life of the Executive Governor Sir Siminialayi Fubara allegedly by some security agents on Monday 30th October 2023 and other acts of impunity and lawlessness which portend great dangers to the peace and security of Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole.

“The Forum reviewed the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly by the Rivers State Government and urged the Government to expedite action on rebuilding the demolished House of Assembly Complex so that lawmakers will continue their legislative business in the permanent site within the shortest possible time.

“The Forum regretted that neither Governor Siminialayi Fubara nor Chief (Barrister) Nyesom Wike responded to our letters seeking an audience with each of them.”

The Forum said it is aware of the Forum Shopping and the Purchase of Legal Instruments outside Rivers State to cause a crisis in the State, thereby endangering human lives and property.