Any Move To Impeach Fubara Will Be Rejected – Rivers Elders

The Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum has said any plot to impeach the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, will be outrightly rejected.

Naija News reports that the forum made this known in a communique issued after its emergency meeting on Sunday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The forum said the attempt to impeach the governor after barely six months in office without explaining the reason for the move to the people of the State is unacceptable.

It urged the Rivers Government to rebuild the demolished House of Assembly Complex quickly so that the lawmakers would continue their legislative business in the permanent site within the shortest possible time.

The forum also condemned an alleged attack on Governor Fubara by police operatives and appealed to President Bola Tinubu to wade into the crisis in the State.

The communique reads: “The attempt to impeach the Governor of Rivers State barely about six months in office without explaining to the good people of the State the reasons and infractions of law are unacceptable.

“The Forum reviewed the embarrassing and dangerous ongoing happenings in Rivers State and, by extension, Nigeria, viz: attempt to impeach Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Executive Governor of Rivers State, the bombing of the Rivers State House of Assembly Chambers, attack on the life of the Executive Governor Sir Siminialayi Fubara allegedly by some security agents on Monday 30th October 2023 and other acts of impunity and lawlessness which portend great dangers to the peace and security of Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole.

“The Forum reviewed the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly by the Rivers State Government and urged the Government to expedite action on rebuilding the demolished House of Assembly Complex so that lawmakers will continue their legislative business in the permanent site within the shortest possible time.

“The Forum regretted that neither Governor Siminialayi Fubara nor Chief (Barrister) Nyesom Wike responded to our letters seeking an audience with each of them.”

The Forum said it is aware of the Forum Shopping and the Purchase of Legal Instruments outside Rivers State to cause a crisis in the State, thereby endangering human lives and property.

It added: “An alleged already written/ premeditated court ruling by one Justice Donatus Okorowo of Federal High Court 8 Abuja on an exparte application secretly filled in the night by pro-Wike former lawmakers which the judge wants to deliver tomorrow been Monday where he wants to stop the declaration of their seat vacant (an action that has been done) and also give them the legitimacy to move in with DSS and police to start the illegal impeachment of Gov. Fubara.”