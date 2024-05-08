Rivers Local Govt Chairmen Back Call For Fubara’s Impeachment, Give Reason

The Rivers State chapter of the Association of Local Government Areas of Nigeria (ALGON) has backed the growing call for the impeachment of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Backing calls for the governor’s impeachment, the local government chairmen under the aiges of ALGON claimed that Governor Fubara withheld funds meant for the 23 local government areas (LGAs) in the state.

Naija News reports that the state ALGON, led by the chairman, Allwell Ihunda, voiced this allegation during a press briefing on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

According to Ihunda, who also serves as the Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, said the state government has not convened the statutory Joint Account Allocation Committee Meeting required for the release and distribution of funds.

He pointed out that this failure has been ongoing since April 2024, and for Emuoha LGA, since March 2024.

“The deliberate refusal to release these funds is tantamount to proscribing the local government councils in Rivers State,” Ihunda stated.

He emphasized that this act by Governor Fubara effectively denies the local governments the ability to perform their functions within the third tier of government, impacting the administration and development at the local level.

The situation has escalated to the point that Tony Okocha, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress’s Caretaker Committee, has called for the State House of Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara.

The local government chairmen across the state have shown support for this motion, expressing their frustration and the severe implications of the withheld funds on their operations and responsibilities.