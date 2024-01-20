How I Almost Fainted After Long Foreign Trip With Buhari – Adesina

A former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has he almost fainted at an event as a result of stress from a long foreign trip with former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made this known in his new book titled ‘Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023),’ which was launched in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adesina said the incident happened at a presentation at the headquarters of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abuja after flying 17 hours from Seoul, the South Korean capital.

The former presidential spokesman said he had joined Buhari to attend the first World Bio Summit in Korea, which was organised by the World Health Organisation in October 2022.

He wrote, “On the way back from Seoul, flying time was 17 hours. The explanation a layman like me would understand was that we were flying against the wind. But it was a strenuous trip.

“I had a presentation to make two days later at a seminar on Strategic Communication organised by the headquarters of the NSCDC for its spokesmen from across the country. I knew I was weary and needed rest, but I had given my word that I would be available.

“The first thing that should have flashed an alarm bell in my mind was that when I got out of bed that morning, I staggered a bit. I did not give it much consideration and was at the event by the scheduled time. I had presented my paper for about 35 minutes and was concluding when I suddenly lost focus. I became disoriented and could no longer see the paper I was speaking from. I became transfixed on the podium.”

Adesina narratesld that the former spokesman for the Department of State Services, Peter Afunnaya, noticed that he was in distress and guided him to his seat.

The presidential spokesman also narrated how he was taken away for a medical checkup.

He added: “I did not need to be told that I had burned my candle at both ends and I was running into trouble health-wise. From the event, I went straight to the brand new Everight Diagnostic Centre in the Wuse area of Abuja.

“I told my story to Mr. Everest Okpara, who owns the place and he ran comprehensive tests on me. When the results came, I saw areas I needed to watch for an aspiring senior citizen. I took the necessary care and had no health scare again till we landed on May 29, 2023.

“The lesson? Do not think you are indestructible. So watch it because your health also matters. Do not drive yourself to breaking point.”