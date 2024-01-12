I Cried When I Resigned From My Former Job And Decided To Work With Buhari – Femi Adesina

Former presidential aide, Femi Adesina has revealed that he cried when he resigned from The Sun newspapers to work with erstwhile President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesina wrote a book on the former president titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)”.

The book is set to be presented at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on January 16.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Adesina explained why he wrote the book on the former president.

He said when he was offered the appointment to work with Buhari, he was reluctant to accept it because he did not know what he was going into.

According to him, “I would say I had known President Buhari long before I came to work for him as adviser on media and publicity.

“Before then, I had not worked in government, and I had no desire to work in government.

“But, when the invitation to work with him came, (I took it) because he was a man I admired.

“After he won the election in 2015 and said come and work with me, I wanted to say no because I was MD of the Sun newspapers; I was president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE). I did not want to leave what I was doing.

“I was very reluctant when I was asked to come to government. When I resigned my appointment, I began to cry because I did not know what I was going into.”

Adesina served as presidential spokesperson during the two tenures of Buhari.

The erstwhile presidential spokesperson said he wrote the book to change false narratives about the former president that was sold to Nigerians by Buhari’s political enemies.