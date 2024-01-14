Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 14th January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria, Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 14th, January 2024.

A founding member of the Afenifere group, Chief Bisi Akande, has submitted that the soul of the group died with its founder, the late Chief Bola Ige.

Akande said though Pa Reuben Fasoranti was elected to lead the group after Ige’s death, it is clear Afenifere has not been the same since the death of Bola Ige.

Speaking to newsmen at his country home ahead of his 85th birthday in Ila on Saturday, Akande lamented that he doesn’t know who the leader of the Yoruba socio-political group is at the moment.

Akande lamented that Afenifere has become a shadow of what it used to be.

The burial arrangement and timetable of the former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has emerged.

Recall that Akeredolu died of protracted prostate cancer at a German hospital on December 27, 2023, where he was receiving treatment.

According to Peoples Gazette, a copy of the funeral timetable shows that the remains of the former governor would be laid to restin his hometown of Owo on February 23.

The activities heralding the funeral rite will begin on February 15 with a crusade at the seat of power, Akure, while a Jumat service will be followed the next day, February 16.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has established a special presidential panel on Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA) following a six-week suspension of all programmes administered by the agency.

The latest development was made known in a statement issued on Saturday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Naija News reported that the suspension of the NSIPA programmes results from an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct in the management of the agency and its programs.

According to the statement released by the Presidential spokesperson, the special panel will be led by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, alongside other ministers representing strategic sectors.

A former Nigerian military President, Ibrahim Babangida, has said there would not be any military coup in the country again.

Babangida said the era of military incursion into the country’s politics has come to an end because Nigerians have become more interested in becoming a truly democratic nation.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Inside Sources on Friday, the former military leader stated that military interference robbed Nigeria of true federalism and development.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has debunked the allegation of reaching an agreement with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or anyone concerning the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling on the Kano State governorship election.

Naija News reported that the Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the NNPP’s Abba Kabir Yusuf as the duly elected Governor of Kano State after a series of litigations at the Election Petition Tribunal and Appeal Court.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, the former Governor of Kano State said the Supreme Court’s outcome should serve as a lesson to everyone, insisting that he didn’t reach an agreement with anyone before the verdict.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that the rights of all Nigerians irrespective of their religious and ethnic beliefs will be protected under the Bola Tinubu administration.

He stated this during a special prayer organized by the Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya of Nigeria in honour of the tefs will be protected under the current administration

In a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nwokocha, Shettima emphasized the importance of inclusivity and respect for religious freedom in a nation with a population of over 200 million people divided along religious and ethnic lines.

The Convener, Arewa Think Tank, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, has said President Bola Tinubu is tackling insecurity successfully because no political godfather placed him in power.

Yakubu noted that Tinubu’s non-tolerance for corruption has shown the world what he is made of, adding that no one can control and distract him.

The Arewa chieftain stated this during an interview with the The Sun.

When asked if Tinubu should probe the ministers of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Yakubu responded in the affirmative.

He insisted that Tinubu’s emergence as the President of Nigeria was as a result of hard work, determination and the will of God, hence he is free to fight corruption and insecurity to a standstill.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to decongest its head office in Abuja and transfer some of its departments to Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the apex bank made this known in an Internal memo seen on Saturday.

The apex bank stated that the move is meant to increase the productivity of the affected staff while also cutting costs and ensuring their safety.

It further said the decongestion would also improve the apex bank’s operational and workflow efficiency.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he and his camp have fulfilled every condition that was agreed on with President Bola Tinubu in the Rivers State crisis pact.

Recall that Tinubu had made Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara sign a pact in a bid to restore peace in the state.

Sharing more information on the situation during a visit to the Oba of Ogbaland in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Highness Eze Nnam Obi III, on Saturday, Wike said that all the conditions given by Tinubu have been met.

The FCT minister, who assured the king of his commitment for peace in the state, also said he is not going to disappoint the traditional ruler.

A former Edo State Governor, Senator Adams Oshiomole, has said President Bola Tinubu’s removal of the petrol subsidy has put an end to a regime of making ‘overnight billionaires” in the oil and gas sector.

The Edo North Senator said this on Friday while commissioning a tank farm owned by a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Ayirimi Emami, in the Ifie community in Warri, Delta State.

He said the end of the fuel subsidy has effectively put an end to a system where having a connection in the oil sector could instantly transform someone into a billionaire.

He said: “Now, with the withdrawal of subsidy, you either work, sell and prosper, or you don’t, and you perish. This is the level playing field President Tinubu has created by the policy.”

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.