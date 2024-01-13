Why There Won’t Be Any Military Coup In Nigeria Again – IBB

A former Nigerian military President, Ibrahim Babangida, has said there would not be any military coup in the country again.

Babangida said the era of military incursion into the country’s politics has come to an end because Nigerians have become more interested in becoming a truly democratic nation.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Inside Sources on Friday, the former military leader stated that military interference robbed Nigeria of true federalism and development.

He said: “I think that is (failure to achieve true federalism) one of the effects of the aberration that the military regime, it countered the democratic process.

“Such things happen, but I believe it will not happen again because Nigerians are becoming more interested in becoming a truly democratic nation in Africa and such a thing, I don’t think it will happen.”

Babangida, however, said that as a military leader, he freed the economy by allowing the private sector to be the hub of the economy of the country.

Naija News reports that Nigeria witnessed a lot of military incursions in its politics after independence, with men in uniform ruling the country for more years than civilians until 1999.

Babangida was one of the military men who led the country during that period, ruling for eight years from 1985 to 1993.