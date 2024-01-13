‘The Soul Of Afenifere Died With Bola Ige, I Don’t Know If The Group Has A Leader Now’ – Bisi Akande

A founding member of the Afenifere group, Chief Bisi Akande, has submitted that the soul of the group died with its founder, the late Chief Bola Ige.

Akande said though Pa Reuben Fasoranti was elected to lead the group after Ige’s death, it is clear Afenifere has not been the same since the death of Bola Ige.

Speaking to newsmen at his country home ahead of his 85th birthday in Ila on Saturday, Akande lamented that he doesn’t know who the leader of the Yoruba socio-political group is at the moment.

Akande lamented that Afenifere has become a shadow of what it used to be.

“Afenifere soul left with the demise of Chief Bola Ige. Although, after his demise, we elected Pa Fasoranti to lead the group its soul had left with Ige’s death.

“I don’t know who the leader is now, remember I am a founding member of the group and it activities were directed by the late Bola Ige but since his demise, the soul of the group also left,” Akande said.

Speaking further on the issue of Afenifere, the former Osun State Governor said what the group needs is not reorganization because it is just an organisation which can be replaced by others.

He also noted that breaking off from Nigeria is not what the Yoruba race needs.

“Afenifere is just an organisation, many other ones have been formed after Afenifere, I am not a conspiracy theorist who believes that if Yoruba is cut out of Nigeria, the race would be better off.

“If you cannot manage yourself within the Nigeria nation, it would be worse if you secede from the entity,” he added.