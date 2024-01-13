Nobody Can Claim He Made Tinubu President, He Has No Godfather – Yakubu

The Convener, Arewa Think Tank, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, has said President Bola Tinubu is tackling insecurity successfully because no political godfather placed him in power.

Yakubu noted that Tinubu’s non-tolerance for corruption has shown the world what he is made of, adding that no one can control and distract him.

The Arewa chieftain stated this during an interview with the The Sun.

When asked if Tinubu should probe the ministers of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Yakubu responded in the affirmative.

He insisted that Tinubu’s emergence as the President of Nigeria was as a result of hard work, determination and the will of God, hence he is free to fight corruption and insecurity to a standstill.

He encouraged the president to probe ministers from the former administration who might have skeletons in their cupboards.

According to him, “With what is happening now and the actions Mr President has taken so far, he is telling Nigerians and the whole world the stuff he is made of. And his actions are signs of good things to come.

“Tinubu is ready to take head-on anybody who wants to boast of a godfather somewhere or feels he or she is a sacred cow that cannot be touched. This is because Tinubu’s emergence as the President is divine. Nobody can claim he made Tinubu President.

“He campaigned and promised to tackle most of these issues, particularly the issue of corruption, revival of the economy and boosting of power and insecurity.

“So he has the backing of Nigerians. In fact, the actions he had taken in the last few weeks have overshot his ratings. His ratings have greatly improved among Nigerians. We encourage him to probe anybody found wanting from the past administration of President Buhari.”