Akeredolu’s Burial Arrangements Surface

The burial arrangement and timetable of the former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has emerged.

Recall that Akeredolu died of protracted prostate cancer at a German hospital on December 27, 2023, where he was receiving treatment.

According to Peoples Gazette, a copy of the funeral timetable shows that the remains of the former governor would be laid to restin his hometown of Owo on February 23.

The activities heralding the funeral rite will begin on February 15 with a crusade at the seat of power, Akure, while a Jumat service will be followed the next day, February 16.

On February 19, a valedictory service and tributes by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) will be held in Ibadan, and by 4 p.m. of the same day, a service of song at All Saints Church, Jericho, and at Jacob and Grace Chapel will be held simultaneously.

A commendation service will be held on February 20 at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, Jericho and lying-in-state at his residence in Jericho at Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

On February 21, a programme will be held at Akure from 10 a.m. and by February 22, a service of song will be held at St. Andrews Church in Owo.

The funeral service is slated for the same venue, St. Andrews Church in Owo, by February 23, with a reception at Mydas Hotel, while Thanksgiving follows on February 25.

A member of the State Executive Council (SEC) and a member of the planning committee, who preferred to be anonymous, confirmed the funeral arrangement in a chat on Saturday.

“Yes, that is the 8-day burial plan for the former governor (Akeredolu) and arrangements are already on top gear to give him a befitting burial.

“The committee for the burial would soon be mentioned, but the incumbent governor is putting the finishing touches to it in line with the input of the families of the former governor,” he told The Gazette.

But a former spokesman to the late governor, Richard Olatunde, confirmed that the timetable was drawn by family members of Akeredolu and a copy was sent to Aiyedatiwa.

Olatunde said it was surprising that a copy which was sent to the governor for his input was leaked to the public.

“The funeral timetable was drawn by family members of the former governor (late Akeredolu) for the input of the incumbent governor but we are surprised that it was leaked out.

“Now, the Owo diocese is still making their input on the timetable with the aim of inputting venue for the interment ceremony,” he said.