Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu Is Dead

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has been reported dead after a prolonged battle with Leukaemia.

According to a family source who spoke with SaharaReporters on Wednesday, Governor Akeredolu died in Lagos at the age of 67.

It was learned that Akeredolu was managed by State House doctors up to his death because they could not fly him abroad.

The source said: “Akeredolu is dead; he died in Lagos.

“They were looking for dialysis machines to be sent to his secret location in Lagos last week.”

However, according to Premium Times, the late governor died around 2 am on Wednesday in a German hospital where he was receiving treatment.

The news platform said the Ondo governor died of leukaemia and prostate cancer that had made him incapacitated for several months.

Recall that the ailing governor returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany and refused to travel to Akure, the Ondo State capital to resume office.

Instead, Akeredolu stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and tried to govern his state from there, leading to public outrage and calls for him to resign from office over his incapacity to resume work as governor.

In November, Governor Akeredolu recently proceeded on another leave after he was directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Aiyedatiwa has been standing in as the acting Governor and peace has since returned to the South Weet state following President Tinubu’s intervention in the political impasse.