Ondo Gov, Akeredolu Departs For Germany On Medical Leave Today

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State will today, Wednesday, December 13, 2023, depart Nigeria for Germany on a medical leave as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

Naija News reports that this was confirmed in a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde.

Akeredolu will, during his medical leave, prioritize his health and ensure a complete recovery before resuming his official duties.

He states, “a formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution will be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

“In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity.

“Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State.

“He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations.

“This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.”

Naija News recalls that Governor Akeredolu has been absent from Ondo State since his return from medical leave in Germany and has been administering the state from his Ibadan residence.

The development has sparked outrage, with some stakeholders calling for his resignation or a formal power transfer to his deputy.

Tinubu had on Monday summoned the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the State House of Assembly Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, to Aso Rock in Abuja for an urgent meeting.

Tinubu, at the meeting, asked that the deputy governor should be allowed to act as governor to resolve the leadership crisis in the state.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) has commenced an inquiry into the forgery of Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s signature on official papers.

A forensic report by the Association of Forensic Professionals of Nigeria verifies the signature forgery on a government document.

The issue came to light following a report by the State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Razaq Obe, to the Deputy Governor about the forgery.

Obe confirmed the forgery of Akeredolu’s signature on an official document relating to his ministry.

According to SaharaReporters, following the release of the forensic report revealing that Akeredolu’s signature was being forged on official documents, the DSS, on Monday, December 11, 2023, invited Obe for questioning.

Sources told the platform that Obe arrived at the DSS office in Alagbaka, Akure, at about 3:00 pm.