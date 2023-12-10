Tinubu Summons Aiyedatiwa, Ondo Assembly Speaker To Meeting In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly summoned the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the State House of Assembly Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, to Aso Rock in Abuja for an urgent meeting.

Naija News gathered that the meeting, which would take place on Monday, is to find a permanent solution to the political crisis in the South West State and address the leadership situation in the state.

Sources told SaharaReporters that Tinubu will ask that the deputy governor should be allowed to act as governor, to resolve the leadership crisis in the state.

The source said: “Tinubu has summoned the Ondo State Deputy Governor and the House Speaker to another urgent meeting after Sowore announced mass protests and town hall meeting in Akure.

“The emergency meeting is to be held in Aso Rock on Monday. It is aimed by Tinubu to ask the deputy governor to be allowed to act as governor.”

The emergency meeting will be the second one summoned by the President to resolve the leadership crisis in the state following the governor’s absence from office since July 2023.

The call for the meeting comes about two weeks after Tinubu met with Ondo stakeholders including Aiyedatiwa, his and aides of Governor Akeredolu, state commissioners, party chieftains and some elders of the state on November 24.