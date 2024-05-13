Breaking: Governor Fubara To Probe Wike

The Rivers State government, under the leadership of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, is set to probe the affairs of his predecessor in office, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports the current Rivers State government is preparing to establish an investigative committee to scrutinize the operations of the previous administration under Nyesom Wike for the eight years he was in power.

This development marks a new turn in the political crisis that has engulfed the oil-rich state and pitted Fubara and Wike against each other.

It would be recalled that Fubara was the Accountant General of Rivers State during the administration of Wike in Rivers State.

Details later…