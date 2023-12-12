Ondo: DSS Investigates Forgery Of Akeredolu’s Signature

The Department of State Services (DSS) has commenced an inquiry into the forgery of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu’s signature on official papers.

A forensic report by the Association of Forensic Professionals of Nigeria verifies the signature forgery on a government document.

The issue came to light following a report by the State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Razaq Obe, to the Deputy Governor about the forgery.

Obe confirmed the forgery of Akeredolu’s signature on an official document relating to his ministry.

Naija News understands that Governor Akeredolu has been absent from Ondo State since his medical leave, and has been administering the state from his Ibadan residence.

According to SaharaReporters, following the release of the forensic report revealing that Akeredolu’s signature was being forged on official documents, the DSS on Monday, December 11, 2023, invited Obe for questioning.

Sources told the platform that Obe arrived at the DSS office in Alagbaka, Akure at about 3:00 pm.

He later told sources that he was treated well all through the interaction.

One of the sources said, “During the interaction which lasted for about two hours, the secret police wondered how they did not get an inkling of the forgery before it broke to the public.

“The secret police said they needed to invite the Commissioner because he has become ‘a person of interest’ in the investigation of the matter.

“He was asked why he didn’t inform the agency first to which he responded that he needed to first inform the Deputy Governor, who was the highest authority available at the time.

“The security agents, therefore, appealed to him to cooperate with them in their investigation.”