Aiyedatiwa Picks 7 Of Akeredolu’s Men As He Nominates 12 Persons As Commissioners In Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has forwarded a fresh list of 12 commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Naija News understands the list which was addressed to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tayo Oluwatuyi.

The list also contained names of seven individuals who served during the administration of late former Governor of the State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The nominees include Pastor Segun Ayerin, Mr. Olaolu Akindolire, Alhaji Hamidu Takuro, Dr. Banji Ajaka, Mr. Boye Ologbese, Mr. Sunday Akinwalere and Deaconess Lola Fagbemi.

Others are Mr. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, Mr. Rasheed Badmus, Mr Olayato Aribo, Mr Olawale Akinlosotu and Barr. Gbenga Olaniyi.

Aiyedatiwa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, urged the House of Assembly to give expedited consideration to the nominees’ confirmation.

The new Commissioner-nominees will join the other six commissioners who were sworn into office by the governor a few weeks ago.

In related news, Governor Aiyedatiwa last week approved the appointment of John Paul Akinduro as the spokesperson for the Deputy Governor of the state, Olayide Adelami.

Until his appointment, Akinduro was the Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications to the former governor of Ondo state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

He has held the position since leaving office in 2017 where he served as Special Assistant on Digital Media to the Governor.