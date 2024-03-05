Akeredolu’s Ex-deputy, Afenifere Chieftain Join Ondo PDP Governorship Race

A former Ondo State deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, and a chieftain of Afenifere, Sola Ebiseni, have joined the Ondo State governorship race on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed November 16, 2024, for the Ondo State governorship election.

Speaking to The PUNCH in an interview on Monday, Ajayi, who served as deputy governor during the first term of the late governor Rotimi Akeredolu, said he was ready for the contest.

On the probability of the party adopting a consensus candidate at the primary, Ajayi said, “Consensus can work if all the aspirants agree to it. If one said no, then there is no consensus. All of us must agree without a dissenting voice. It is when the party starts selling forms that you know the real aspirants. Let us wait and see how many persons will obtain the form. I am above 50 and not desperate. I do not think the PDP will not promote transparency.”

On his part, Ebiseni has expressed his desire to clinch the PDP’s gubernatorial ticket.

He said: “The schedule has been communicated to us, and it really couldn’t have met any aspirant unawares. For us, we have always been prepared. I was here in 2016 and 2020 on the same PDP platform. We have a comparative advantage in our knowledge of the territory and our relationship with the people. It is our turn.

“As we said recently and in tune with our political history in this state, it is clear that our people are fed up with the ongoing administration. When the government is short of ideas, they resort to violence, which is now prevalent in the ruling party.”

Recall that the PDP National Working Committee on Monday released its schedule of activities ahead of the polls.

The schedule, signed by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, disclosed that the opposition party would conduct a congress on April 25 to pick its flag-bearer for the governorship poll.

The PDP will begin the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms on March 7 and conclude on March 21. The aspirants have March 25 deadline to submit the completed forms.

Governorship aspirants will undergo screening at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on March 27. The screening reports are scheduled to be submitted on March 29.