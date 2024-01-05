Late Akeredolu’s Remains Arrive Nigeria [Photos]

The remains of the late former Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has arrived Nigeria from Germany.

Naija News reports that the plane conveying the body of the late governor arrived at about 3:39 p.m on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The late Governor’s remains , which was brought into the country from Germany, where he passed away, was received by his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, his children, and siblings led by Prof. Wole Akeredolu.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbi Talabi; and representative of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke also joined in receiving the body.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Gboyega Adefarati, and some members of the Ondo State Executive Council were also present.