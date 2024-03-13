Akeredolu Didn’t Endorse You, Stop Your Deceptive Tactics – Late Govs’ Aide Blasts Aiyedatiwa

Former Chief Press Secretary to the late Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Richard Olatunde, has lampooned the incumbent Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over his recent comment on succeeding his former principal.

According to Olatunde, Aiyedatiwa was deceptive with his comment that Akeredolu wished him to succeed him, stating that the incumbent Governor didn’t have a smooth relationship with Akeredolu until his last moment on earth.

Naija News reports that the former Governor’s aide stated this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday.

Recall that in February, Aiyedatiwa claimed that he was part of his predecessor’s legacies, adding that Akeredolu had wished him (Aiyedatiwa) to succeed him as Governor.

According to him, the late Governor would have been proud to witness him become the next Governor of the state if he was alive.

On the contrary, Olatunde said Aiyedatiwa was playing politics and warned the Governor to stop exploiting the deceased Governor’s name for his political gain.

“This narrative regarding the alleged wish of our late leader and father figure, late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for Governor Aiyedatiwa to succeed him has gone too far to be disregarded.

“This narrative began even before our leader was laid to rest. Out of respect and utmost reverence for our late Governor, we chose not to engage with those spreading this narrative.

“While we acknowledge that the political atmosphere in the state is intensifying, we want to unequivocally state that the late Governor did not anoint or express a desire for Aiyedatiwa to succeed him. On the contrary, the relationship between the late Governor and Governor Aiyedatiwa became strained and distant until his passing,” The PUNCH quoted Olatunde saying.

The statement reads further: “Despite attending to official matters and meeting people from Akure, the late Governor intentionally kept Aiyedatiwa, who was the deputy governor at the time, away from him in Ibadan.

“Our late Governor was deeply disappointed and regretful of certain behaviours and character traits displayed by Mr Aiyedatiwa during his health challenges, which ultimately led to his passing.

“We have also observed the circulation of a video recorded during the swearing-in ceremony of the late Governor and Mr Aiyedatiwa as Governor and deputy governor, respectively. Undoubtedly, our late Governor had high hopes for Mr. Aiyedatiwa. The late Akeredolu never concealed his intentions.

“One thing that discerning minds can clearly see is the turn of events in the latter half of last year. Trust was betrayed, confidence was shattered, and the true colours of desperation overshadowed the good intentions of our late Governor. What followed was a tale of disappointment and betrayal. Our late leader, to say the least, was heartbroken before his demise.

“We, therefore, caution Mr. Aiyedatiwa to cease these deceptive tactics and focus on his campaign. Akeredolu’s ardent followers, including members of his family, do not support Mr. Aiyedatiwa’s aspiration to clinch the ticket of the party.”