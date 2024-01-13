Tinubu Has Stopped Era Of Overnight Oil Billionaires – Oshiomhole

A former Edo State Governor, Senator Adams Oshiomole, has said President Bola Tinubu’s removal of the petrol subsidy has put an end to a regime of making ‘overnight billionaires” in the oil and gas sector.

The Edo North Senator said this on Friday while commissioning a tank farm owned by a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Ayirimi Emami, in the Ifie community in Warri, Delta State.

He said the end of the fuel subsidy has effectively put an end to a system where having a connection in the oil sector could instantly transform someone into a billionaire.

He said: “Now, with the withdrawal of subsidy, you either work, sell and prosper, or you don’t, and you perish. This is the level playing field President Tinubu has created by the policy.”

Oshiomole commended Emami for the investment, noting that it would create jobs for people in the area, especially at a time when the petrol subsidy had been removed.

After touring the tank farm facility, Senator Oshiomole stated that a lot of courage and foresight went into the establishment in such a swampy area.

He enjoined young Nigerians to, rather than lament about not being given chances to thrive in the Nigerian economy, face the challenges by “turning obstacles into opportunities”.

“Nigerians have never sat down to ask themselves how come the Lebanese, the Indians are coming in droves to find jobs here. Nigerians are not seeing the opportunities in Nigeria. Let’s not cry; go for opportunities,” Oshiomole said.