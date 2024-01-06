List Of Top Personalities Who Have Hailed Funke Akindele On Historic Box Office Record

Nigerian movie producer and actress, Funke Akindele, has set the internet on fire with her latest movie “A Tribe Called Judah”, which hit the cinemas in December 2033.

Naija News reports that the movie has achieved a record-breaking earning of N1 billion, in just 3 weeks of its release, which marks a historic moment in the Nigerian movie industry.

The unprecedented success places the movie as Nigeria’s highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time, surpassing all expectations and previous records of Akindele.

Following the feat, Nigerians and some top personalities have taken to social media to congratulate the ace thespian on the success of the movie project and for achieving this feat which is a bold testament to her passion, hard work, and dedication to the movie industry.

They include President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, former Lagos governorship candidate, Azeez Olajide Adediran, and former Bayelsa East Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce.

President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, congratulated popular movie producer and actress, Funke Akindele on her record-setting film, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu commended the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the creative and entertainment industry and celebrated the ingenuity, creativity, and immense artistic talents of Nigeria’s thriving industry.

The President also extolled the excellence of the Nigerian creative industry, acknowledging its pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export.

Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended ace movie producer and actress, Funke Akindele on her record-setting film titled “A Tribe of Judah.”

In a post via his X handle on Friday, Atiku extended his congratulations to Akindele for the phenomenal success of her movie and commended the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

He said the nation is incredibly proud of Akindele’s achievements and her role in elevating Nigerian cinema to new heights, adding that her success is the nation’s success, and it inspires a new generation of filmmakers and storytellers in Nigeria and beyond.

Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has commended Nigerian movie producer and actress, Funke Akindele, on her record-setting film, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’.

In a statement on Saturday via his X handle, Obi said it is exciting that the movie has achieved a record-breaking earning of N1 billion, in just 3 weeks of its release, which marks a historic moment in the Nigerian movie industry.

He said Nollywood remains one of the biggest exports of the country in the last decade and shows the inherent potential in Nigerians, which the ace actress has copiously brought out in all her works.

Jandor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the Lagos State 2023 election, Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has applauded Nollywood actress cum politician, Funke Akindele, over the history made in the movie industry.

In a post via Instagram on Friday, Jandor said the latest achievement of the Deputy Governorship candidate in the last election further affirmed her entrepreneurial prowess as a good manager of human, material and financial resources.

According to Jandor, Funke breaking her own record in the movie industry and contributing immensely to the nation’s economy is another confirmation that she can conveniently run the Lagos State economy.

Ben Murray-Bruce

Former Bayelsa East Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce has applauded Nollywood actress cum politician, Funke Akindele, over the history made in the movie industry.

Story continues below advertisement

In a post via his X handle on Friday, the former lawmaker said the movie has not only set a new standard in Nollywood but has also showcased the incredible power of Nigerian storytelling.