‘This Feat Is A Bold Testament To Your Hardwork’ – Peter Obi Congratulates Funke Akindele On Box Office Record

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has commended Nigerian movie producer and actress, Funke Akindele, on her record-setting film, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’.

In a statement on Saturday via his X handle, Obi said it is exciting that the movie has achieved a record-breaking earning of N1 billion, in just 3 weeks of its release, which marks a historic moment in the Nigerian movie industry.

He said Nollywood remains one of the biggest exports of the country in the last decade and shows the inherent potential in Nigerians, which the ace actress has copiously brought out in all her works.

The former Governor of Anambra State congratulated Akindele for achieving this feat which is a bold testament to her passion, hard work, and dedication to the movie industry.

He wrote: “It is heartwarming to learn that ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ a movie by Nigerian Movie Producer, @funkeakindele, has achieved a record-breaking earning of N1 billion, in just 3 weeks of its release, thus marking a historic moment in our Nigerian movie industry.

“Nollywood remains one of the biggest exports of our country in the last decade and shows the inherent potential in our people, which Akindele has copiously brought out in all her works. I congratulate Funke Akindele for achieving this feat which is a bold testament to her passion, hard work, and dedication in the movie industry.

“It is reported that her previous movies ‘Battle on Buka Street’ and ‘Omo Ghetto’ currently sit as the second and third highest-grossing films at the Nigerian box office, respectively.

“The latest movie touches on some of the complex challenges faced by many less privileged families in Nigeria, in their struggles for survival. It skillfully tells a story that appeals to its audience in a comic and entertaining delivery.”

Obi encouraged the creative and entertainment industry to continue to tell stories that will inspire hard work, integrity, and productivity among Nigerians.

He added: “Our creative and entertainment industry has continued to grow over the years, showing our unlimited supply of talent in the industry. I encourage them to continue to tell stories that will inspire hard work, integrity, and productivity among Nigerians.

“This, I believe, will play a significant role in positioning our minds for the productivity-driven nation we are trying to build – The New Nigeria!”