Funke Akindele Leads In Top Nollywood Movie Directors (Full List)

Nollywood actress and box office queen, Funke Akindele, is leading in the list of top Nollywood movie directors by domestic gross value.

Naija News reports that StatiSence, in a post via X, revealed that Funke had generated ₦2.55 billion in domestic gross revenue.

The movie star is followed only by Niyi Akinmolayan, who had earned ₦1.11 billion.

However, Nollywood actor cum producer, Kayode Kasum, is topping the million categories, with ₦763.34 million, followed by Kemi Adetiba, who is worth ₦697.06 million.

1. Funke Akindele: ₦2.55bn

2. Niyi Akinmolayan: ₦1.11b

3. Kayode Kasum: ₦763.34m

4. Kemi Adetiba: ₦697.06m

5. Robert Peters: ₦609.20m

6. Moses Inwang: ₦499.99m

7. Biodun Stephen: ₦436.17m

8. Tope Adebayo: ₦397.97m

9. Loukman Ali: ₦328.88m

10. Adebayo Tijjani: ₦278.50m

11. Omoni Oboli: ₦253.02m

12. Kunle Afolayan: ₦245.64m

13. Ramsey Nouah: ₦239.59m

14. Toka Mcbaror: ₦235.63m

15. Akay Mason: ₦222.61m

Meanwhile, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has commended Nigerian movie producer and actress, Funke Akindele, on her record-setting film, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’.

In a statement on Saturday via his X handle, Obi said it is exciting that the movie has achieved a record-breaking earning of N1 billion, in just 3 weeks of its release, which marks a historic moment in the Nigerian movie industry.

He said Nollywood remains one of the biggest exports of the country in the last decade and shows the inherent potential in Nigerians, which the ace actress has copiously brought out in all her works.

The former Governor of Anambra State congratulated Akindele for achieving this feat which is a bold testament to her passion, hard work, and dedication to the movie industry.