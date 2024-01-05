Tinubu Hails Funke Akindele On Box Office Record, Extols Nigerians’ Creative Excellence

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, celebrated the ingenuity, creativity, and immense artistic talents of Nigeria’s thriving entertainment industry.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu congratulated popular movie producer and actress, Funke Akindele on her record-setting film, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ and commended the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

The President also extolled the excellence of the Nigerian creative industry, acknowledging its pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export.

He said: “The creative industry is one of the high-employment sectors, providing jobs for our able and talented youths. It is an industry that is crucial to my administration.

“I salute Nigerians for their enduring support and patronage of home-grown creative efforts. We will provide the conducive environment for the industry to thrive further.”