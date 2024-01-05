‘This Is Another Confirmation Of Funke Akindele’s Ability To Conveniently Run Lagos Economy’ – Jandor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the Lagos State 2023 election, Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has applauded Nollywood actress cum politician, Funke Akindele, over the history made in the movie industry.

Naija News reported that the recent Nollywood film ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ produced by Funke, achieved a remarkable feat by grossing over 1 billion Naira within three weeks of its release.

The unprecedented success places the movie as Nigeria’s highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time, surpassing all expectations and previous records of Funke Akindele.

In a post via Instagram on Friday, Jandor said the latest achievement of the Deputy Governorship candidate in the last election further affirmed her entrepreneurial prowess as a good manager of human, material and financial resources.

According to Jandor, Funke breaking her own record in the movie industry and contributing immensely to the nation’s economy is another confirmation that she can conveniently run the Lagos State economy.

He wrote: “@funkejenifaakindele you have once again affirmed your entrepreneurial prowess as a good manager of both human, material and financial resources, which of course remain the hallmark of all Leadership roles, especially that of governance. Breaking your own records in the entertainment industry, and thereby contributing immensely towards the nation’s economy is yet another confirmation of your ability to conveniently run an economy such as ours. Congratulations!!!”