Nollywood Actor, Jide Ekene Reacts As Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Hits N1 Billion

Nollywood actor, Jide Ekene, has taken to social media to brag about his latest achievement as Funke Akindele’s movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ makes history in the film industry.

Naija News reports that the recent Nollywood film has achieved a remarkable feat by grossing over 1 billion Naira within three weeks of its release.

This unprecedented success places the movie as Nigeria’s highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time, surpassing all expectations and previous records of Funke Akindele.

In a post via X on Thursday night, Jide Ekene, who also featured in the movie as Funke’s first son, Emeka, expressed excitement over the massive milestone.

Sharing the update from Wikipedia, the actor wrote, “According to the Numbers; Allow me to reintroduce myself; LEAD ACTOR; HIGHEST GROSSING FILM EVER in this parts of town. I am JIDEOFOR EKENEDILICHUKWU ACHUFUSI”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has commended the doggedness of her colleague, Funke Akindele, despite failing in some aspects of her personal life.

Naija News recalls that Funke Akindele married Nigerian singer, JJC Skillz, in 2016 and welcomed twins in 2018.

However, JJC Skillz confirmed his divorce from the movie star in June 2022.

On 26 May 2012, Funke Akindele married Adeola Kehinde Oloyede.

The couple divorced in July 2013, citing irreconcilable differences.

Funke, who took a first shot at Nigerian politics in 2022 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Lagos State Deputy Governorship candidate, also failed.

However, in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jidonwon, Kate Henshaw said Funke has remained resilient and dogged, irrespective of her challenges.

Kate said she is thankful to God that Funke didn’t allow her personal life to distract her from achieving tremendous success in her career.