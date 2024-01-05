‘You Have Set A New Standard For Excellence’ – Atiku Hails Funke Akindele On Box Office Record

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended ace movie producer and actress, Funke Akindele on her record-setting film titled “A Tribe of Judah.”

In a post via his X handle on Friday, Atiku extended his congratulations to Akindele for the phenomenal success of her movie and commended the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

He said the nation is incredibly proud of Akindele’s achievements and her role in elevating Nigerian cinema to new heights, adding that her success is the nation’s success, and it inspires a new generation of filmmakers and storytellers in Nigeria and beyond.

He wrote: “I extend my heartiest congratulations to @funkeakindele for the phenomenal success of “A Tribe Called Judah”. This film has not only shattered box office records by becoming the first Nigerian movie to earn 1 billion naira in domestic theatres, but it also stands as a beacon of cultural pride and the unyielding spirit of Nollywood.

“’A Tribe Called Judah’ is not just a film; it is a cultural gem that reflects the vibrancy and resilience of Nigerian cinema.

“As a nation, we are incredibly proud of Funke’s achievements and her role in elevating Nigerian cinema to new heights. Her success is our success, and it inspires a new generation of filmmakers and storytellers in Nigeria and beyond.

“Congratulations, Funke, on this historic milestone. You have set a new standard for excellence, and your work inspires us all.”