Toyin Abraham Speaks On Rivalry With Funke Akindele, Discloses How It Began

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham has sent a message to her colleague, Funke Akindele.

Speaking via a lengthy Instagram post, Abraham praised Akindele for her hard work and for setting a pace in the industry.

The thespian lamented that she and Akindele became competitors and “persona non grata” due to gossip.

Abraham said their rivalry began in the Yoruba movie industry and carried over to Nigerian-English cinema when they moved to Nollywood.

The thespian said she and Akindele are competitive women who love to win, and in the process, they splash dirt on each other.

Abraham, however, said age and wisdom have made her realize that they can compete without being negatively competitive.

She wrote, “In the English industry, Aunty Funke and I continued the rivalry sort of. It pitted our fans against each other. We are two competitive Virgo women, we love to win and sometimes in that process, we splash dirt and mud. But with time, age, and more wisdom, I have realized we can compete without being negatively competitive.

“Aunty Funke, I celebrate you for showing us what is possible. You are a winner. You sold over 1B, you made it possible for other women to dream. You ran us street with that 1B o, this year, many of us will move to 1B and we pray God makes you bigger. Thank you for making great movies and selling them like your life depends on it. You taught other women to hustle harder.

“I had set records in box office records, and Aunty came and beat them today I am happy because she has challenged me to set higher goals. Sis, let’s compliment each other even in competition at the box office, I owe you one post in December (only 1 o, I need to sell market…Lol). I pray that God will make all your dreams come true. I admire you and wish you all the best.”