Bye-Election: Ani Emerges APC Candidate To Fill Umahi’s Senate Seat

Anthony Okorie Ani has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the February bye-election for Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

He garnered 281 votes out of a total of 285 votes cast at the primary, which was held in the Afikpo Local Government Area on Saturday, January 6.

Ani was the only candidate for the primary election.

The seat became vacant following the appointment of Senator David Umahi as the Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

Faud Laguda Gets APC Ticket To Fill Gbajabiamila’s Rep Seat

Financial expert and public servant, Fuad Kayode-Laguda has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination for the upcoming House of Representatives by-election in Surulere Federal Constituency 1.

His candidacy was confirmed following his victory in the party’s primary election, which took place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, on Saturday.

The by-election, scheduled for February 3, 2024, aims to fill the vacancy left by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila, who previously represented the constituency, was appointed as the Chief of Staff by President Bola Tinubu, necessitating the need for the by-election.

Laguda scored 30 votes to beat the other three contestants such as Raheed Owokoniran, Lawal Kabir, and Manzu Jemila, who scored nil.