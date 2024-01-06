Faud Laguda Gets APC Ticket To Fill Gbajabiamila’s Rep Seat

Financial expert and public servant, Fuad Kayode-Laguda has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination for the upcoming House of Representatives by-election in Surulere Federal Constituency 1.

His candidacy was confirmed following his victory in the party’s primary election, which took place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, on Saturday.

The by-election, scheduled for February 3, 2024, aims to fill the vacancy left by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila, who previously represented the constituency, was appointed as the Chief of Staff by President Bola Tinubu, necessitating the need for the by-election.

Laguda scored 30 votes to beat the other three contestants such as Raheed Owokoniran, Lawal Kabir, and Manzu Jemila, who scored nil.

The total number of votes cast corresponded with the total number of delegates, five each from six wards, accredited delegates, and valid votes cast.

Before the primary, the candidate, who enjoys the support of Gbajabiamila, has been endorsed by party leaders in the constituency.

Lagos APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, had also hinted that the former speaker would not be indifferent to the nature and tendency of his successor as legislator.

At a party event in Surulere, Ojelabi also said APC will have the last say on the primary, stressing that the party is supreme.

After counting the votes, Yusuf said: “Fuad Laguda, having scored the highest number of votes cast, is hereby declared winner.”

The exercise was witnessed by a delegation from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by Gabriel Abidakun Akanbi.

Only two contenders-Laguda and Owokoniran-were present at the venue. Laguda hugged the aspirants after both of them signed the primary result sheet before the panel.

Laguda thanked the delegates, party leaders and people of the federal constituency, promising to justify the confidence reposed in him.

He said: “We give glory to the Almighty Allah for the good atmosphere. The primary was credible.

Story continues below advertisement

“I will reach out to other aspirants for collaboration as members of a united political family.”