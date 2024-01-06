Bye-Election: APC Holds Primary To Replace Umahi Today

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to conduct a primary election today to choose its candidate for the upcoming February 3 bye-election in the Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

The senatorial seat became available after David Umahi resigned to join President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

The APC Congress Committee from the party’s National Secretariat has arrived in the state.

They have screened Professor Anthony Okorie Ani for the primary election.

The committee revealed that Princess Ann Agom-Eze and Prof. Ani were the two individuals who bought forms for the primary, which will take place in Afikpo, the zone’s headquarters.

The Chairman of the screening/special congress committee, Smart Iheazor, informed journalists in Abakaliki on Friday that among the aspirants, only Ani completed and returned his form and underwent the screening conducted on Thursday.

He said that Ago-Eze neither returned her form nor showed up for the screening. Iheazor said: “I am the Chairman of the screening/special congress committee of Ebonyi State bye-election for the Ebonyi South senatorial seat.

“On Thursday, we came into Abakaliki and we commenced action immediately on our assignment and we have successfully screened the aspirant that purchased the form from our national headquarters.

“Two persons purchased forms and out of the two, only one person returned the completed forms. The second person did not return her forms and also did not show up for the screening despite radio and other media announcements to that effect.

“So, we were able to successfully screen one person; Professor Anthony Okorie Ani and he was also duly cleared to run for the seat of Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

“The second person that purchased the form but did not return it to the party head office is one Princess Ann Agom-Eze. She didn’t show up for the screening neither did she return the form she purchased from the party.”

The State Chairman of APC, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha said the party has communicated security agencies in the state on the exercise to ensure a hitch-free primary.

Story continues below advertisement

He noted that the party would field a candidate that will win the February bye-election as ordered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).