Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 5th January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 5th January 2024.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Executive Directors for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Naija News reports that both agencies are under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy headed by the former Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Ngelale said the President approved these appointments with the firm belief, after studying their impressive profiles, that the new appointees will expeditiously and efficiently execute on their collective mandate to create the conditions required to significantly raise the contribution of the Marine & Blue Economy sector to the nation’s GDP.

He added that the new appointees will evolve the Nigerian economy into a labour-intensive and inclusive one that creates new opportunities for all Nigerians in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda, under the able guidance of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The federal government has extended the free train ride for Nigerians till Sunday, 7th January 2024.

This was contained in a statement signed on Thursday, January 4, by the minister of transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, who noted that the extension is based on the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

The free rides were initially announced to end on Thursday but the President has now extended it by three days.

The Minister said the extension is a further demonstration of the President’s care for the welfare of Nigerians and urged the citizens to take advantage of the extension.

The routes to be covered are the Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe and Abuja-Kaduna.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched an investigation into the forex transactions of some companies in the country.

The companies are being investigated for the forex allocations they got during the tenure of Godwin Emefiele as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Naija News understands.

Some of the companies being investigated by the anti-graft agency include Dangote Group, BUA Group and Flour Mills. It is understood that a total of 52 companies are under the searchlight of the EFCC.

The information available on the investigation revealed that the EFCC had earlier written to the various companies asking for documentation on their forex transactions in the last 10 years, and they have all denied wrongdoing in their communications with the EFCC.

According to insiders quoted by The Cable on the matter, the Dangote Group, on its part, said it is ready to explain every detail of its forex transactions as it did not breach any laws.

When contacted by The Cable for comments on the development, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, reportedly declined comments.

The Federal Government has renewed its commitment to finishing the incomplete section of the Abuja-Kaduna road before the end of this year.

Despite several previous promises to complete the project, the government has faced delays since the contract’s inception on December 20, 2018.

In October 2022, Umar El-Yakub, the then Minister of State for Works and Housing, projected that work on the Kaduna-Abuja highway and Zaria-Kano road would be finished early in 2023. This completion was aimed at easing the difficulties faced by road users.

Furthermore, Babatunde Fashola, the former Minister of Works and Housing, acknowledged in April 2023 that the administration had been unable to meet its initial promise.

He cited significant challenges, such as security issues in 2022 and the need to relocate communities in the Zaria section of the 265km road project.

In a recent meeting with the ministry’s directors in Abuja, the current Minister of Works, David Umahi, assured that overcoming contractual hurdles to ensure the project’s completion before the end of 2024 is a priority.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared it won’t allow the political class to ‘kill’ the educational sector in Nigeria.

According to the academic union, the education sector in Nigeria, from primary to tertiary levels, is not receiving the necessary attention from the government.

ASUU emphasized that the government has not presented any substantial initiatives, particularly in the education sector, that could lead to positive changes in recovering damages done to the sector in at least the past eight and a half years. Instead, the government has been proficient in making empty promises.

During an interview with the Nigerian Tribune on Thursday, ASUU National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, urged the federal and other levels of government to take action and implement policies that would alleviate the suffering of the masses in the upcoming year.

A suit filed by the resigned factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, has been struck out by a Rivers State High Court.

Ehie had filed the charges against 25 Rivers Assembly lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the wake of the political crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

He filed the suit against the defected lawmakers over their continued sitting as members of Rivers State House of Assembly after their seats have been declared vacant.

However, Naija News gathered that Ehie through his lawyers on Thursday, issued a notice of discontinuance on the suit, with the judge thereafter striking out the suit.

This development is in line with the resolution pact brokered by President Bola Tinubu when he summoned the stakeholders involved in the crisis to Abuja.

The matter filed before Justice F. A. Fiberesima was tagged Suit No. PHC/3638/CS/2023 between Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie & Anor. v. Rt. Hon. Martins Chike Amaewhule & 24 Ors.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stated that the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, did not shun its invitation, as reported by a section of the media.

Naija News understands that the EFCC is investigating a significant financial scandal, allegedly involving a N37.1 billion fraud during her tenure, reportedly linked to a contractor named James Okwete.

Despite being scheduled to report at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, at 10:00 am on January 3, 2024, Umar-Farouq did not show up, leaving the investigators waiting for over eight hours. There was no official communication from her or her representatives explaining the absence.

The EFCC had written Umar Farouq to appear for questioning in furtherance of the ongoing probe.

But in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, the EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, explained that the former minister sent a letter that she couldn’t honour the invitation because she was indisposed due to health challenges.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has denied rumours of a likely plan to increase the pump price of petrol, also called Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Recall that a media report that fuel marketers stated that petrol will now cost N1,200 per litre due to the cessation of under-recovery of fuel costs had emerged.

But speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, IPMAN’s Public Relations Officer, Okanlawon Olanrewaju, said there is no plan by fuel marketers to increase fuel price.

Olanrewaju stated that there is no basis for the fuel price hike for now, adding that there is no signal from NNPC that the marketers should increase petrol price.

The IPMAN official also advised Nigerians against panic buying, stating that the rumour should be ignored.

A former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not responsible for jerking up the 2024 budget.

Naija News reports that Kalu made this known while speaking with journalists shortly after a Thanksgiving ceremony organized by the Ebonyi State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Stanley Okoro Emegha, at Edda.

Kalu said the National Assembly, not Tinubu, should be blamed for the development.

According to him, many expenditures will be made, including the census, which are not captured in the budget.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has named Tola Alabere, the Deputy Chairman, as the acting chairman.

This decision comes after the suspension of the state chairman, Fatai Adams, by the State Working Committee (SWC) on Tuesday.

Naija News had earlier reported that Adams faced accusations of anti-party activities, leading to his suspension.

The announcement was backed by nine out of 10 SWC members, including Alabere himself.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, confirmed the suspension’s validation by the State Executive Committee (SEC).

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.