Ondo PDP Appoints Acting Chairman Amid Suspension Controversy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has named Tola Alabere, the Deputy Chairman, as the acting chairman.

This decision comes after the suspension of the state chairman, Fatai Adams, by the State Working Committee (SWC) on Tuesday.

Naija News had earlier reported that Adams faced accusations of anti-party activities, leading to his suspension.

The announcement was backed by nine out of 10 SWC members, including Alabere himself.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, confirmed the suspension’s validation by the State Executive Committee (SEC).

Peretei explained, “The SWC runs the party on behalf of the SEC. So whatever action the SWC takes overtime must be submitted to the SEC for approval, which is what we just did today.”

However, Adams disputed the suspension, calling it a politically motivated move linked to the upcoming bye-election in Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency.

“This will not stand,” he asserted, alleging an “evil agenda” behind his removal.

Echoing this sentiment, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, deemed the Ondo SWC’s action as null and void, citing their lack of authority to suspend the chairman without National Working Committee (NWC) approval.